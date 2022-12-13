Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman has been aggressive in how he's approached the makeup of his roster, and it's led to the Eagles having the best record in the NFL. Roseman has even been active in making mid-season additions, such as acquiring defensive end Robert Quinn at the trade deadline, and then adding veteran defensive linemen Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh.

The Eagles are prepared to add two more pieces who could potentially make immediate impacts. The first move they're making is signing former Tennessee Titans punter Brett Kern, according to ESPN.

The Eagles need help at punter, as Arryn Siposs suffered an ankle injury in the blowout win over the New York Giants on Sunday. Head coach Nick Sirianni said that he's going to miss some time.

"Arryn's [injury] is looking like it's going to be a little longer than we expected," Sirianni said, via NBC Sports. "And so we will have to bring somebody in. Don't really know how long it's going to be. But we're planning and we'll obviously bring somebody in. We're working through that right now."

Kern lost his roster spot to rookie Ryan Stonehouse this offseason. The veteran is the Titans' all-time leading punter with 923 boots, and is also the franchise's all-time career leader in gross punting average (45.9 yards), net punting average (40.8) and punts inside the 20 (373), per the Titans' official website. The three-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro is still interested in playing, and is certainly a very solid replacement with Siposs sidelined.

ESPN also reported that the Eagles hosted safety Anthony Harris on a free agent visit Monday. Harris led the NFL in interceptions with six picks in 2019 while playing for the Minnesota Vikings, and was franchise-tagged that next offseason. He spent the 2021 campaign with the Eagles, and recorded 72 combined tackles, three passes defensed and one interception in 14 games played. Harris signed a one-year deal to remain with the Eagles this past offseason, but was released prior to the start of the regular season in what was a mutual decision. He was signed to the Denver Broncos practice squad, and appeared in three games before his release last week.

A reason Philly could afford to move on from Harris three months ago was because of the acquisition of Chauncey Gardner-Johnson. However, with Gardner-Johnson and Reed Blankenship injured, the Eagles could use some help in the secondary.