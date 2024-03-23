The Philadelphia Eagles are shaking up their quarterback room, bringing in some competition for the No. 3 quarterback job. Philadelphia signed Will Grier to a one-year deal (per ESPN), as the veteran quarterback will compete with Tanner McKee for the No. 3 slot on the roster.

Grier does have some history with new Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, spending the 2022 preseason with the Dallas Cowboys when Moore was the offensive coordinator and was signed to the Los Angeles Chargers last December when Justin Herbert was lost for the season. Moore was the Chargers' offensive coordinator last year.

The Eagles have a front-runner for the No. 3 quarterback spot in McKee, who was a sixth-round pick by the team out of Stanford last year. McKee played well in the preseason, throwing for 453 yards and a touchdown with no interceptions while showing poise and command in the offense. Of course, that was with ex-Eagles offensive coordinator Brian Johnson -- who is now in Washington.

Philadelphia changed some things up in the quarterback room under Moore, acquiring Kenny Pickett to be the No. 2 quarterback to Jalen Hurts and having him under team control for two years. McKee and Grier will compete for the No. 3 job, but McKee is expected to have the edge for the role.

Grier has been on five teams in five seasons since being drafted in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers. He's started two games, throwing for 228 yards and four interceptions in those starts for the Panthers while compiling a 33.2 rating.