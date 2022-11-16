The Philadelphia Eagles added more depth at defensive tackle, signing Linval Joseph to a one-year contract Wednesday. The move comes in the wake of rookie defensive tackle Jordan Davis going on injured reserve with a high ankle sprain and second-year defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu headed to injured reserve.

CBS Sports NFL Insider Josina Anderson reported the Joseph signing, as the 34-year-old veteran defensive tackle told her he agreed to sign with Philadelphia.

"I had a great conversation with the organization," Joseph told Anderson. "I feel like I can give great value to this team. We decided to come to terms and try to get to the Super Bowl."

Joseph returns to the NFC East, as he was a former second-round pick of the New York Giants back in 2010. He spent his first four years with the Giants, totaling 175 tackles, nine sacks, and two forced fumbles. Joseph's best seasons were with the Minnesota Vikings, where he recorded 350 tackles and 15 sacks in five seasons -- starting all 88 games and making two Pro Bowl appearances.

Spending last season with the Los Angeles Chargers, Joseph had a sack in 12 starts with 57 tackles and two quarterback hits. His 6.9% pressure rate was the highest since 2017, the last year Joseph made the Pro Bowl.

The Eagles are thin at the defensive tackle spot behind Fletcher Cox and Javon Hargrave. With Davis on injured reserve and Tuipulotu heading there as well, Philadelphia has just Milton Williams, so signing Joseph was necessary as he can provide needed depth until Davis returns when he's eligible in two games.

Philadelphia also has issues stopping the run since Davis went on injured reserve, allowing 160 rush yards per game in the two games Davis has missed.