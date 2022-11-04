The Philadelphia Eagles have never started 8-0 in the franchise's 90-year history. That changed Thursday night after their 29-17 victory over the Houston Texans, snapping the previous best start to a season (7-0 in 2004).

Philadelphia is the 29th team in the Super Bowl era to start a season 8-0. All 28 previous teams that started 8-0 have made the playoffs, which 15 have won their conference championship and eight have won the Super Bowl -- the last being the New Orleans Saints in 2009. Of the last 10 teams that have started 8-0, none have won the Super Bowl. Two reached the title game -- the 2015 Carolina Panthers and the 2018 Los Angeles Rams. The best start to a season in Eagles history is 13-1 in 2004, when Philadelphia reached the Super Bowl.

Jalen Hurts also climbed his way up the NFL record books. Hurts is the third quarterback under the age of 25 to start and win each of his team's first eight games of a season since 1950 -- joining Dan Marino (1984) and Jared Goff (2018). He tied Peyton Manning (11 consecutive wins in 1999) and Dak Prescott (11 in 2016) for the third-longest winning streak by a starting quarterback under the age of 25 since 1990. The win over the Texans was the 11th straight victory for Hurts, which extends the franchise record.

Next up for Philadelphia is an NFC East game against the Washington Commanders on "Monday Night Football."