PHILADELPHIA -- The weather conditions are less than ideal at Lincoln Financial Field for anyone in attendance for the Philadelphia Eagles and Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday afternoon. For the ones playing in the game, they may enjoy the remnants of Hurricane Ian that is drowning the stadium.

Rainy conditions are expected all afternoon at Lincoln Financial Field when the Eagles and Jaguars kick off in a battle of division leaders. The temperature is 52 degrees with rain throughout the afternoon, including a flood advisory in the morning. As the temperature gets warmer (up to 59), the rain won't be letting up -- even if conditions are projected to be cloudy with a 49% chance of rain at kickoff.

Rain will return at 2 p.m. -- projected at 85%. No thunderstorms are expected to hit, just a heavy dose of rain.

With these conditions, expect both teams to try running the ball to get the offense moving early. The Jaguars enter Sunday's game with the No. 1 rush defense (allowing just 55 yards a game) and zero rushing touchdowns on the year while the Eagles have scored the most rushing touchdowns in the league (six) and have seventh in the league in rushing (150.3 yards per game)n -- but have the most rushing yards since the start of last year.

Whether we'll see Jalen Hurts and Trevor Lawrence throw consistently will be determined, but the forecast will certainly alter the game plan today.