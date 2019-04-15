Eli Manning reveals how he found out about the Odell Beckham trade and gives his thoughts on Giants QB plans

When the Giants decided to trade Odell Beckham to the Browns back in March, the move was such a secret that the team didn't even give Eli Manning a heads up about the pending deal.

As a matter of fact, they didn't even call or text him after it happened: Manning got the news from TV.

In his first interview since the Beckham trade went down on March 13, Manning revealed that he didn't find out about the trade from the Giants. Instead, the veteran quarterback found out about the deal like almost everyone else.

"I found out just watching TV one night," Manning said, via quotes from the team. "I just came across the (tracker) at the bottom of the screen. Started to get a few texts. That is how I found out."

After hearing about the trade, Manning's first reaction was to contact Beckham, who was in Europe at the time of the deal.

"The reaction, I wanted to reach out to him," Manning said. "Odell has been a teammate for five years and has been a friend. These circumstances, you think about the player involved. It is more than just a player; it is someone you have a relationship with. You think more about that person, how they are handling it and that they are OK and doing well with it."

Although the blockbuster trade definitely left a lot of Giants fans in shock, the deal didn't surprise Manning.

"I think after being in the NFL for 16 years, I don't think there are a whole lot of surprises anymore," Manning said. "You learn to deal with everything. You learn to adjust, you move on and do my job. Do it to the best of my ability and get the players that are here up to speed."

The one upside for the Giants after the Beckham trade is that they picked up another first-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. Not only do they have the sixth overall pick, but the Giants also have the 17th overall pick that they got from Cleveland as part of the trade.

At 38 years old, Manning knows he won't be playing much longer, which is why he won't be offended if the Giants decide to select a quarterback with one of their two first-round picks.

"Yes, I can see the Giants getting a young quarterback," Manning said. "I understand that. I still have to do my job. I will do my part. Same as last year. Go out there, play quarterback, win football games. That is what I am trying to do."

If the Giants do draft a quarterback, don't expect things to get awkward in the QB room. The Giants have selected two quarterbacks over the past two years -- Davis Webb (2017) and Kyle Lauletta (2018) -- and Manning pointed out that everyone has been getting along nicely.

"I have always felt that in the quarterback room I have always had a great relationship with everyone," Manning said. "All the QBs, we have drafted quarterbacks and have had young quarterbacks in there. I enjoy talking football and enjoy talking ball. Giving tips on coverages, protections, concepts, everyone is trying to help each other. It is an open conversation for everyone to get ideas and everyone just sticks around after to get on the same page."

Basically, it doesn't sound like Manning would mind playing the mentor role that some other quarterbacks seem to loathe.

"That is just part of being a quarterback," Manning said. "I have enjoyed putting in the extra effort and the work. Getting everyone comfortable and up to speed. Help young guys trying to learn a new offense."

It's starting to look more and more like Manning is definitely going to have to help a young quarterback and that's because the Giants haven't really been trying to hide the fact that they might select a QB. Over the past 10 days, Kyler Murray, Drew Lock and Dwayne Haskins have all visited with the team in New York.

