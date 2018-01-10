Eliot Wolf leaves Packers after 14 seasons to become Browns' new assistant GM

An era in Green Bay has ended and a new one is beginning in Cleveland. On Wednesday, Eliot Wolf said goodbye to the Green Bay Packers after spending more than a decade in Green Bay and joined the Cleveland Browns as their new assistant general manager.

"Eliot has been a fine executive in this league for some time now," Browns GM John Dorsey said, via the team's website. "It's been great to watch him grow up around this league when I was with him in Green Bay and from afar for the last five-plus years. He's been a big reason for the consistent success the Packers have experienced over the last decade."

Wolf, the son of former Packers GM Ron Wolf (and a Hall of Famer), spent 14 seasons with the Packers in different front office roles. He joined in 2004 as a pro personnel assistant and he leaves as the director of football operations. When the Packers announced that general manager Ted Thompson was being transitioned to a different role and the front office would experience a shake-up, many assumed that Wolf would be the one to land the GM job. Instead, the job went to another in-house candidate, Brian Gutekunst.

The move surprised Packers legend Brett Favre, who told CBS Sports' Pick-Six podcast on Tuesday that Wolf should "move on."

"I was a little bit surprised that Eliot Wolf didn't get the job," he said. "I thought, and still think, I'm surprised that he doesn't have a job as a GM somewhere, somehow. It's a little bit shocking to me. But again, I'm not there. I don't expect them to call me and ask my opinion or anything, but that's the only thing that's real surprising about the whole thing is that Eliot Wolf didn't get the job."

Later he said: "Don't we all think that he should probably move on. I mean, really? For whatever reason he didn't get that job. I would think he'd have to move on. Ya know, it's time. We'll see what happens. But I do think it's time. Honestly, I think he'll make a great GM. He's got his dad's demeanor, personality and knowledge, and the ones that have left to become GM from the Ron Wolf tree have done pretty doggone good."

That's exactly what Wolf did.

"I'm so thankful for this opportunity and I'm really excited about joining the Cleveland Browns organization," Wolf said, via the Browns' website. "I really like the direction of where leadership is headed. We're going to build this team the right way and to be a part of that from the ground up is going to be special."

During Wolf's career in Green Bay from 2004-18, the Packers won 135 games, went to the playoffs 10 times, and won one Super Bowl. In that span, the Browns won 62 games, went to the playoffs zero times, and obviously didn't win any Super Bowls.

So, Wolf will be joining a team that has been stuck in rebuilding mode for what seems like forever, but the Browns do boast an unusually high number of draft picks, including two of the first four picks in this year's draft. If Wolf can help get the Browns out of the pit of misery, he should be able to land his own GM job in the near future.