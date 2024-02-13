One of the major non-football storylines that centers around the Super Bowl is the halftime show. These days, the halftime show is one of the most exciting performances of the year and is headlined by some of the biggest artists of all time.

Last year, Rihanna took the stage at State Farm Stadium during Super Bowl LVII. Before that, five performers took the stage for Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles, California: Eminem, Dr. Dre. Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige performed halfway through the Rams win over the Bengals.

Usher headlined the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show in Las Vegas (airing on CBS and Paramount+) on Feb. 11.

For the artists who play the halftime show at the Super Bowl, they're entertaining an audience that is exponentially bigger than any they've ever encountered. It was not always like that however.

So, what were the shows like before they were must-see television? Do you remember that killer halftime show featuring the Rockettes, Chubby Checker and the 88 grand pianos in 1988? Do you remember the captivating "Be Bop Bamboozled" at the Orange Bowl in 1989? No, no you do not. Ditto Carol Channing (twice) or any one of those four annoyingly contrived Up With People performances in the late '70s and early '80s.

The Super Bowl halftime show, before Michael Jackson, was an endless wasteland of college marching bands and maddening flag-spinning tributes, from salutes to Hollywood (twice), to Motown, to the Big Band Era, to the Caribbean, to Duke Ellington. We also got the New Kids on the Block (1991) not singing any of their biggest hits and Gloria Estefan (1992) providing the soundtrack for Olympic figure skaters Dorothy Hamill and Brian Boitano of "What would Brian Boitano do?" fame, because nothing says a Minnesota Super Bowl like the lead singer of the Miami Sound Machine.

Then we got the King of Pop at the Rose Bowl in 1993 -- and the Super Bowl halftime show was never the same again.

Here is the complete list of previous Super Bowl halftime performers and themes:

2024 : Usher with special guests

: 2023: Rihanna

Rihanna 2022: Eminem, Dr. Dre. Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige

The Weeknd 2020: Shakira, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, J Balvin, Emme Muniz

Maroon 5, Travis Scott, Big Boi 2018: Justin Timberlake, The Tennessee Kids

Lady Gaga 2016: Coldplay, Beyonce, Bruno Mars

Katy Perry, Lenny Kravitz and Missy Elliott 2014: Bruno Mars, Red Hot Chili Peppers

Beyonce brings the heat in New Orleans. USATSI

2012: Madonna

Prince made it rain purple in Miami. Getty Images

U2 2001: "The Kings of Rock and Pop" featuring Aerosmith, 'N'Sync, Britney Spears, Mary J. Blige and Nelly

The world's biggest boy band and the Bad Boys of Boston share the Super Bowl stage. Getty Images

2000: "A Tapestry of Nations" featuring Phil Collins, Christina Aguilera, Enrique Iglesias, Toni Braxton and an 80-person choir

"Blues Brothers Bash" featuring Dan Akroyd, John Goodman and James Belushi (also featuring "The Godfather of Soul" James Brown and ZZ Top) 1996: Diana Ross celebrating 30 years of the Super Bowl with special effects, pyrotechnics and stadium card stunt. Finale featured Diana Ross being taken from the stadium in a helicopter

Diana Ross performs at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. Getty Images

1995: "Indiana Jones and the Temple of the Forbidden Eye" featuring Tony Bennett, Patti LaBelle, Arturo Sandoval, the Miami Sound Machine and stunts including fire and skydivers. Finale included audience participation with light sticks

"Rockin' Country Sunday" featuring Clint Black, Tanya Tucker, Travis Tritt, Wynonna & Naomi Judd. Finale included flashlight stunt 1993: "Heal the World" featuring Michael Jackson and 3,500 local children. Finale included audience card stunt

Michael Jackson stares down the Rose Bowl. Getty Images