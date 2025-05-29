PHILADELPHIA -- Defending a Super Bowl championship is difficult. The Philadelphia Eagles are in preparation of finding out how challenging their 2025 slate is, as they kicked off organized team activities this week.

Tuesday was their first OTA practice, but Wednesday was the first session open to the media. There isn't much to decipher in shells and shorts, but it's good to see the players back on a football field and getting ready for the 2025 season.

Quite a few changes happened on the roster this offseason, and there are plenty of roster spots available on a talented Eagles roster. How did the Eagles look? Was there anything noticeable from the 82-minute session?

Here are five takeaways from the Eagles' open practice to the media -- and what these developments mean going forward (if anything).

1. A noticeable absence

While OTAs (and offseason workouts) are voluntary at this portion of the offseason, there was an omission that could raise some red flags. Bryce Huff was not present for Wednesday's voluntary OTA session, the second of six practices the Eagles will have during the voluntary OTA period.

Huff is in the second year of his three-year, $51 million contract and is making an average of $17 million a season. The Eagles pass rusher clearly didn't live up to the deal in Year 1, having just 20 pressures and 2.5 sacks in 12 games. He was even a healthy scratch in Super Bowl LIX.

Of course it's unclear if Huff has missed other offseason workouts since they are not open to the media, but this absence is something to monitor. Trading or cutting Huff prior to June 1 isn't feasible, but there is a way the Eagles could save cap space if they could maneuver a trade after June 1 -- or they could eat the dead money and just cut him.

We'll see what transpires from Huff and how he stands on the depth chart. Nolan Smith, Jalyx Hunt and Azeez Ojulari are ahead of him at this stage (Hunt and Ojujari had first-team reps with Smith recovering from triceps surgery). Josh Uche may be ahead of Huff as well.

2. New roles for Cooper DeJean and Quinyon Mitchell

DeJean and Mitchell are heading into Year 2 after stellar rookie campaigns with Philadelphia. No longer having Darius Slay as a veteran mentor, the Eagles turned the page at cornerback to Mitchell and DeJean as the unquestioned starters at the position. Where will both play?

Mitchell is at one of the outside cornerback spots, but the Eagles had him at left cornerback on the first-team defense (Mitchell plays mostly at right cornerback). DeJean was at outside cornerback in base defense, but moved into the slot when the Eagles went into nickel and dime. When DeJean was in the slot, Adoree' Jackson had the other outside cornerback slot opposite Mitchell (also rotated with Kelee Ringo).

Mitchell said he's trained to play both sides at cornerback, but the Eagles having him on the left side is intriguing.

3. Safety a major question mark

Reed Blankenship wasn't present for this practice (voluntary) and the Eagles traded C.J. Gardner-Johnson this offseason. Who did the Eagles have back there at safety with both the starters from the Super Bowl team not present?

Sydney Brown and rookie Andrew Mukuba were the first-team safeties in 7-on-7s, as Tristin McCollum mixed in. Lewis Cine and Andre' Sam also had some first-team reps in the session, showcasing there are some spots available at safety.

This is a concern for the Eagles, who have a few questions at the position heading into the summer. Blankenship has one of the two starting spots, but who will start opposite him? Do the Eagles trust Mukuba enough as a Week 1 rookie starter? will Brown be consistent enough to earn a starting job?

This could be a position where the Eagles may look to upgrade this summer.

4. Early look at Kevin Patullo's offense

The Eagles aren't giving away the entire playbook in OTAs, especially with the open portion available to the media. There are still some concepts and routes the offense will still look to execute.

A.J. Brown wasn't in team drills and DeVonta Smith was absent, so it's hard to get a clear glance of what Patullo's offense will consist of going forward. Jalen Hurts dumped off a lot of passes in the flat and over the middle of the field, and the deep ball wasn't utilized much with the first-team offense.

A lot of slant routes to Jahan Dotson were utilized in this practice (Dotson had a good day) and the offense featured the tight ends frequently -- mainly Dallas Goedert. There were a lot of out routes as well, which featured Will Shipley showcasing his strengths in the passing game.

Wouldn't be surprising if the horizontal passing game was used frequently again in 2025. Again, this is just one practice.

5. Tanner McKee QB2

The OTA session is an excellent time for the backup quarterbacks to shine. Kenny Pickett did it in Kellen Moore's offense last offseason, and McKee has his chance this year. McKee looked sharp in Wednesday's practice, throwing a nice deep ball to Danny Gray for a touchdown after the former third-round pick beat Ringo on a go route.

Undrafted free agent Darius Cooper was being targeted frequently, and McKee found him several times on 10-plus-yard passes. McKee is the clear No. 2 quarterback on this team and will be an asset if he is called upon to fill in for Hurts at any point this year.