The Deshaun Watson saga continues to dominate headlines, and it's likely we won't have a solid answer about where he will be playing in 2021 until much later in the offseason. Watson continues to be dug in on his trade request while the Houston Texans continue to ignore trade calls. Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network even reported that some clubs have resorted to leaving voicemails with trade offers on the Texans' phones! Watson is certainly going to garner even more interest if the Texans begin listening to trade offers, but it's possible not every team in need of a quarterback will be calling.

During a Tuesday appearance on "BMitch and Finlay" on 106.7 "The Fan," John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reported that five teams have called Houston about Watson, but that the Washington Football Team was not one of them, according to JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington. Washington is one of the several teams in the market for a new quarterback, and it was even reported earlier this week that they would be parting ways with Alex Smith in the coming days. While Washington has been in quarterback purgatory for the last several years and acquiring Watson would certainly solve a long-standing problem, McClain's report isn't surprising.

Watson is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. Last season he completed 70.2 percent of his passes for a league-best 4,823 yards, 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions. If he is indeed traded, the Texans will likely receive a record haul for parting ways with the three-time Pro Bowler. It would be a deal that will likely include multiple first-round picks and even one or two legitimate starters who could make an immediate impact on the rebuilding Texans. Some teams just won't give up that much for a starting quarterback, which is where Washington appears to fit in.

One month ago when new Washington general manager Martin Mayhew and new executive vice president of football/player personnel Marty Hurney were introduced, they admitted being open to a quarterback change, but also quelled fans' hopes about making a big-time offer for Watson. Specifically, Mayhew said that Washington wants to be "smart and aggressive" in finding a new quarterback.

"Is it going to be this year or is it going to be next year? Whenever it is we'll get the right guy," Mayhew said.

Washington will likely add another quarterback sometime this offseason whether that be a veteran in free agency or a rookie in the draft. Could Washington change course and develop interest in Watson if he was publicly placed on the trade block? Maybe. But I wouldn't count on it since Washington appears to have no interest in mortgaging the future.