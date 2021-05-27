The Kansas City Chiefs have made a notable addition to their coaching staff. On Wednesday, Katie Sowers, who made headlines as the second female full-time coach in NFL history, announced via Instagram that she was joining the Chiefs staff to further her coaching career through the Bill Walsh Diversity fellowship, which is designed to increase the number of full-time NFL minority coaches.

Sowers has been a trailblazer in the NFL, as she also became the first openly LGBT coach in professional football and the first female coach to make it to the Super Bowl with the San Francisco 49ers a few years ago. She spent the 2020 season with the 49ers, but parted ways with the organization just months ago. Sowers took to her Instagram page to announce her new gig and reiterate she was not retiring.

"Retired from coaching in the NFL? Nah. Kansas City... I'm home!" Sowers wrote. "Huge thanks to the Chiefs organization for believing in me and providing me another opportunity to grow my coaching experience while learning from the best in the game through the Bill Walsh Diversity fellowship. Let's keep growing the game. See you this summer, Chiefs Kingdom."

Sowers is a Kansas native and also played professional football in the Women's Football Alliance. She got her coaching start with the Atlanta Falcons before joining the 49ers -- where she eventually became a full-time offensive assistant coach. During her time with the 49ers, she worked closely with wide receivers coach Wes Welker.