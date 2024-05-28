Quez Watkins eventually became an afterthought amongst the Philadelphia Eagles wide receivers last season, the final year of his rookie contract. Finding an opportunity with the Pittsburgh Steelers in free agency, Watkins will have an opportunity to chase the playing time that eluded him last year.

The Steelers revamped the wide receiver room, as only George Pickens and Calvin Austin III remain. There's a chance for Watkins to crack the rotation.

"For me, when I saw they traded Diontae [Johnson], it was a great opportunity to potentially be a No. 2 or whatever they want me to do," Watkins said, via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. "It's a good opportunity to compete for that spot."

Watkins was the No. 2 wide receiver with the Eagles before the team traded for A.J. Brown prior to the 2022 season. The Eagles had Watkins as the No. 3 wideout, but a series of miscues and lack of production over the last two years caused him to fall out of favor in Philadelphia.

He had just 15 catches for 142 yards and a touchdown last season (9.5 yards per catch), eventually becoming the No. 4 wide receiver after the Eagles signed Julio Jones in October. Watkins has just 48 catches for 496 yards over the last two seasons.

For Watkins to earn the No. 2 job in Pittsburgh, he'll have to beat out free agent signings Van Jefferson and Scott Miller for the role. The Steelers also drafted Roman Wilson in the third round, so there's plenty of competition.

Watkins has the backing of assistant general manager Andy Weidl, who oversaw the Eagles' 2020 draft when Watkins was selected in the sixth round. Fellow WRs Jalen Reagor was picked in the first round and John Hightower in the fifth.

For being the third wide receiver taken by the Eagles that year, Watkins is still around. He's also no stranger to competition.