Former Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette was reportedly arrested last month and charged with possession of less than a gram of meth and unlawful carrying of a firearm, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport. Arnette was arrested on Jan. 6 at 3:30 a.m. in Richardson, Texas, which is just outside of Dallas.

However, Arnette's attorneys, Jason Lampert and Thomas Wynne, released a statement to NFL Media this week in which they denied the charges against the former cornerback.

"The recent report that [Arnette] was arrest for possession for methamphetamines and firearms is simply incorrect. Our client, at the time of the stop, was unable to provide law enforcement with his prescription for a lawful medication. The arrest was predicated on Mr. Arnette being unable to prove the medication was prescribed, had he been able to do so at the time of the stop, there would have been no arrest for either the controlled substance or the firearms. Our offices are working with the local law enforcement to rectify this matter before any charges are brought by the District Attorney's Office," the statement read.

Arnette has had a few run-ins with police since being selected with the No. 19 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Raiders.

In August 2023, Arnette was fined, sentenced to community service, and ordered to turn over his gun after he pled guilty to misdemeanor charges of assault and drawing a deadly weapon related to an incident in Las Vegas in January 2022. He also had to pay a $2,500 fine and serve 50 hours of community service. Clark County (Nevada) District Judge Ronald Israel informed Arnette that he can't possess a gun or interact with people who have guns.

Arnette had signed with the Kansas City Chiefs before his January 2022 arrest, but the team released him after he allegedly pulled a gun on a valet.

The Raiders also cut Arnette less than two years after drafting him. Arnette registered just 29 tackles in two seasons with the Raiders.