Former Illinois and New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Glenn Foster Jr. died Monday shortly after being taken into custody by authorities in Alabama. A husband and father of two, Foster was 31 years old.

An official at the Pickens County, Alabama, Medical Examiner & Coroner's Office would not comment on the cause of death because the case remains under investigation, according to Nola.com. There is no indication whether or not Pickens -- who was in Pickens County's jail the day prior to his death -- was released from the jail's custody prior to his death.

Foster was booked early Saturday morning on counts of reckless endangerment, resisting arrest and attempting to elude police. He was rebooked on Sunday on counts of simple assault and robbery.

Born on May 31, 1990, Foster attended Chicago's Mount Carmel High School, where he joined the school's football team during his sophomore year. Following a successful prep career, Foster played collegiately at Illinois, where he recorded four sacks, 73 tackles and one interception. Foster managed to make the Saints roster after not being selected in the 2013 NFL Draft. He put up solid numbers as a reserve defensive lineman during his rookie season, tallying three sacks, four tackles for loss and a deflected pass in 12 games. Injuries limited Foster to just five games the following season before the Saints waived him in August of 2015.

Foster remained in Louisiana following his playing career. He gained employment as a contractor, developer and real estate agent. He also owned a granite countertop business.

"We send our heartfelt condolences to the family of and friends of former Saint Glenn Foster," the Saints said in a social media post on Tuesday night. Several of Foster's former teammates with the Saints also expressed their condolences on social media.

"Rest easy my brother," Saints running back Mark Ingram II wrote.

"Rest in power," said Saints defensive lineman Cameron Jordan.