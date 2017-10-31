Giants CB Janoris Jenkins suspended indefinitely for violating team rules
Jenkins will miss Sunday's game against his former team, the Rams
Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins has been suspended indefinitely by the team for violating team rules. Jenkins is the second corner this year to be suspended by the team, after Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie was suspended for a game. Jenkins will miss Sunday's game against the Rams, and then will have his suspension evaluated by the team.
"As a member of this team, there are standards and we have responsibilities and obligations," said coach Ben McAdoo. "When we don't fulfill those obligations, there are consequences. As I have said before, we do not like to handle our team discipline publicly. There are times when it is unavoidable, and this is one of those times." McAdoo said that Jenkins missing a team activity on Monday was excused previously, but he reneged on that explanation.
"At that point, neither myself nor any of the coaches had heard from Jackrabbit," he explained. "I did not speak with him directly until Tuesday morning."
Jenkins, the Giants' best corner, was made aware of the suspension on Tuesday. The Giants are coming off of their bye week, and it's unclear as to why he wasn't with the team on Monday. It's the latest installment of a catastrophic season for the Giants, who are 1-6 and have had off-the-field issues plaguing the team. McAdoo's explanation will be scrutinized, as his standing with the team has been talked about frequently, but it will be up to the Giants how many weeks Jenkins is out for the violation. Also, to clarify, the suspension is indefinite, but it can only be four games maximum. Team issued suspensions cannot exceed four games, so Jenkins will miss 1-4 games.
