Here's why Bill Belichick is making Patriots players wear ugly orange shorts as punishment
The Patriots coach is fed up with an ongoing shorts heist in the New England locker room
The list of things that Bill Belichick does not have time for is already quite long, but we can add another item to it this week: Stealing practice shorts.
A report out of Foxborough this week says that Belichick has swapped out the Patriots' normal, team-issued gray shorts in favor of some abominable orange atrocities because too many players were taking the gray shorts home. You see, those shorts were supposed to be kept around the team facilities, for official use only.
With Belichick being a stickler for the rules -- unless he can bend them to his own competitive advantage, of course -- he was not happy with this unfathomable shorts heist, so he implemented a new strategy to deter players from taking their shorts home.
The solution? Butt ugly orange shorts.
It's not the worst strategy in the world, if we're being honest. If the shorts aren't undesirable enough to leave in the practice facility, at least the color will probably help identify which culprits are breaking the rules and bringing them home.
Unfortunately, photos of the new shorts have yet to hit the internet, only leaving us to wonder just how hideous they might be.
And, for what it's worth, the gray shorts have apparently been a hit in New England's locker room for a long time.
We'll have to keep an eye on how #ShortsGate affects morale in New England moving forward.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Le'Veon Bell sends out upside-down tweet
The Le'Veon Bell situation has taken a strange new turn
-
Injuries: Fournette back at practice
Plus what you need to know about Panthers vs. Steelers and more on the Week 10 injury repo...
-
Cowboys react to Dez Bryant signing
Jason Garrett and Ezekiel Elliott are two of the people who had reactions to the Dez Bryant...
-
Ex-NFL first round pick files $180M suit
The huge lawsuit was filed in Florida this week
-
Agent's Take: 12 helping, hurting stock
Here's what Demarcus Lawrence, Kelvin Benjamin, Clay Matthews and nine others can expect on...
-
Cowboys' Sean Lee out 4-6 weeks
The Cowboys linebacker is going to miss most of the second half of the season