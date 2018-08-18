Here’s why Patrick Mahomes’ absurd NFL preseason touchdown pass for the Chiefs was so impressive
Kansas City's second-year quarterback has a rocket for an arm
One of the main reasons the Chiefs decided to trade and up grab Patrick Mahomes during the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft is because he has a cannon for a right arm, and on Friday, Mahomes finally showed America just how strong that cannon is.
During the second quarter of Kansas City's 28-14 win over the Falcons, Mahomes made a throw that might go down as the most impressive preseason touchdown pass of all time. With less than 30 seconds to go until halftime, Mahomes launched a 69-yard touchdown pass to a streaking Tyreek Hill, who had somehow gotten behind three Falcons defenders.
The impressive part of this isn't that Mahomes threw a 69-yard touchdown pass, those have happened plenty of times before. The impressive part is that the pass traveled an absurd 68.6 yards through the air.
To put that in perspective, no quarterback in the NFL threw a touchdown pass in 2017 that traveled more than 62 yards in the air. Here's a look at how Mahomes' pass stacks up against the longest touchdown passes of 2017 (based on air yards).
In 2016, the longest pass of the season was thrown by Jay Cutler, who threw a Hail Mary against the Buccaneers that traveled 65 yards in the air.
If you look at the Falcons' defenders on the touchdown pass to Hill, it doesn't look like they got burned, it looks like they started to slow down because they didn't think Mahomes would be able to throw it that far. Maybe they should've studied film from his Pro Day in 2017, when Mahomes threw a pass that traveled more than 80 yards in the air.
The NFL has only been keeping track of air yards for the past two seasons, so it's hard to say where Mahomes' pass stands on the all-time list, but based on an in-depth search of the internet, it appears to be the longest touchdown pass in the NFL since at least 2000, based on air yards.
Over the past five years, Aaron Rodgers is the only quarterback who has even thrown a touchdown pass that travled farther than 65 yards in the air and that came in a game that you probably remember well. Back in December 2014, Rodgers threw a Hail Mary against the Lions that traveled 67 yards in the air.
In a different game against the Lions, Rodgers also once threw a pass that traveled 72 yards in the air, but it fell incomplete after Detroit was called for interference.
Basically, Mahomes is doing things that few other quarterbacks have ever done. The man clearly has a cannon for an arm and fans in Kansas City are going to quickly forget about Alex Smith if he keeps making throws like that.
For more highlights from Week 2 of the preseason, be sure to click here.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Jaguars vs. Vikings odds, top picks
Stephen Oh has his finger on the pulse of the Jaguars and just locked in a play for Saturd...
-
NFL DFS: Top Preseason Week 2 Sat. picks
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Preseason updates: Mahomes shows off arm
Week 2 of the NFL preseason continues with Baker Mayfield, Josh Allen, and Josh Rosen all in...
-
Report: McCarron fractures collarbone
Josh Allen is getting closer and closer to winning the Bills' starting job
-
Report: Foles' shoulder injury is minor
The Eagles quarterback left Thursday night's game with a shoulder injury, but he's apparently...
-
49ers GM: McKinnon out for preseason
The multi-dimensional running back is dealing with a strained calf