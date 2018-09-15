History says Ryan Fitzpatrick and the Buccaneers are due for a letdown vs. Eagles

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have enough reasons to be concerned entering Week 2.

They're incredibly banged up and will be missing a key part of their secondary. Their opponent, the Philadelphia Eagles, has had extra time to prepare. And their quarterback, Ryan Fitzpatrick, could be on track for a severe regression.

The veteran journeyman is coming off one of the best performances of his career -- against an anticipated contender in the New Orleans Saints, no less. His Week 1 numbers: Just a 75-percent completion percentage, 417 passing yards and five total touchdowns. But as difficult as those stunning totals would be to replicate, Fitzpatrick's history gives even more evidence of a Sunday step back against the defending Super Bowl champions.

As SportsRadio 94 WIP's Howard Eskin noted Saturday, the 35-year-old gunslinger is just 2-10 in games immediately after he wins as a starter, meaning he's had back-to-back victories as a starter just twice in his career.

Another interesting stat going into #eagles #Bucs game. Tampa QB Ryan Fitzpatrick is 2-10 after a win as a starting QB. @SportsRadioWIP — Howard Eskin (@howardeskin) September 15, 2018

Prior to his win over the Saints, WIP's Eliot Shorr-Parks added, Fitzpatrick was just 7-11 in games immediately following three-touchdown performances from the former New York Jets, Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals signal-caller.

So Sunday's showdown with the Eagles and their title-winning front seven, which limited the Atlanta Falcons to 12 points in the first game of the season, may be even more difficult than it would've appeared right after the "Fitzmagic" of Week 1.