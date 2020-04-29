How Bill Belichick's dog Nike became an internet sensation at the NFL Draft

During the 2020 NFL Draft, it was Bill Belichick's dog who stole the show. The pup, named Nike, was often the only one appearing on camera when the broadcast cut to Belichick's war room, making it look like the canine was the one calling the shots. The image of Nike sitting in a chair by a computer hit the internet and had everyone joking about the pup selecting the picks for the New England Patriots.

The dog was sitting so perfectly at the computer, he left many wondering why and how he got positioned right in front of the head coach's computer. Belichick's girlfriend Linda Holliday appeared on The Adam Schefter Podcast to explain how this hilarious, and adorable, moment came to be:

"So I'm doing lighting, and next thing I know, Bill had a couple of treats that were left over near his laptop, and he stepped away from the table. And all of a sudden, he looks and goes, 'Look at the table.' There's Nike just sitting there waiting patiently, and he knew his treats were there. So that's what prompted him getting up to the table, and he was just waiting patiently for the word to take his treats."

It's not surprising that Belichick's dog is obedient.

Holliday and Belichick spent the draft in Nantucket, Mass., and because the island has strict rules about who can come on the island due to coronavirus concerns, Holliday acted as the IT and production departments. She was setting up lighting, cameras and computers and as when Nike had his big moment.

When the cameras showed Nike perched perfectly on the chair, the pup looked more like he was scrolling through scouting reports rather than waiting for his treats. Belichick must have liked the players Nike was scouting on the computer, because the pup was in fact rewarded with treats.

Other have noticed how good of a boy Nike is, too. As of Wednesday, the dog's Instagram page has over 16,000 followers. Holliday said that when the draft began, the pup had 1,000 followers.

The Patriots lost veteran quarterback and six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady this offseason, when he made the decision to leave New England and sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. With a new look, the team could use some help, especially offensively.

We now know Nike can draft, but can he catch the ball too? If you see Nike suit up at wide receiver next year, don't be surprised.