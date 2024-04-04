The Houston Texans have only existed for just over two decades, but in that time, they've already endured several high-profile rebuilds. In fact, in the last half-decade alone, the franchise has undergone several facelifts. How, then, did the Texans suddenly become one of the favorites to challenge the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs entering 2024?

Let's revisit Houston's abrupt rise from laughingstock to contender, which reinforces the notion that things can and do change quickly in the NFL: