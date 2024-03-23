Another offseason, another free agency tour for Jadeveon Clowney. A free agent for a fifth straight year, Clowney remains in contact with the New York Jets following his meeting with the team's brass, according to Bleacher Report.

While the Jets are highly motivated to sign the 31-year-old Clowney, the Panthers and Ravens are also interested in signing him, per the report. Clowney tallied 9.5 sacks while playing in Baltimore last season.

Clowney proved last season that he is still a top-tier pass rusher after posting just two sacks in 2022 as a member of the Cleveland Browns. Clowney, who had 9 sacks during his first season in Cleveland (2021), was released by the team late in the 2022 season after he publicly complained about his role on the Browns' defense.

The top overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, Clowney has carved out a solid career for himself. He has 52.5 career sacks, 15 forced fumbles, nine fumble recoveries, 99 tackles for loss and 4 defensive touchdowns. He earned three straight Pro Bowl nods as a member of the Texans from 2016-18.

If he signs with the Jets, Clowney would join a team that features defensive standouts Quincy and Quinnen Williams, Jermaine Johnson II and Sauce Gardner. The Jets, after posting a second consecutive 7-10 season in 2023, are hoping to be a legitimate Super Bowl contender this season with the return of Aaron Rodgers.