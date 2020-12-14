There hasn't been much to celebrate in Jacksonville this season as the Jaguars currently sit at 1-12, which is good for last place in the AFC South and nipping on the heels of the worst record in the NFL. One bright spot for the 2020 Jags, however, has been rookie running back James Robinson. The undrafted free agent jumped up to starting status in the aftermath of Leonard Fournette's release in late August and has run away with the job while making some NFL history.

After totaling 83 total yards in Jacksonville's Week 14 loss to the Titans, Robinson surpassed Dominic Rhodes for the most yards from scrimmage of any undrafted rookie in league history. With 13 games under his belt, Robinson, who played college ball at Illinois State, has 1,361 yards from scrimmage to his name.

"Yeah, I mean, it's a credit to him," said Doug Marrone. "It's something that, in a season like we're having where everybody is struggling, to have something like that happen is good. Normally, I don't ever really talk about individual accomplishments after the game, but I did because we don't really have a lot going for us, obviously, right now, except we have three more opportunities. But it's something that could be celebrated by all of us, the offensive line, receivers, the tight ends, and I said even the defensive guys and specialists.

"I mean, it's something of here's a guy that represents so much of what's good about competition, about playing, about humility, about keeping things in perspective. He's been a great example, even though he's a rookie free agent, he's been a great example for everybody. So, I said that to the team after the game and they clapped for him, when there's not a lot to clap about really."

While being singled out for an individual accolade isn't typically something that is fully embraced, Robinson appreciated Marrone recognizing his accomplishment and turning it into an overall team effort.

"It wasn't awkward at all," Robinson said. "I am grateful that he did that, and before the game was even over, all the guys were coming up to me and saying 'Congratulations.' And, I mean, all those guys are behind me, and we were hoping I was going to get it in the first quarter. But, I mean, it wasn't awkward at all."

Rhodes had the previous record of 1,328 yards from scrimmage for the Colts back in 2001. He also holds the undrafted rookie rushing record of 1,104 yards. After Week 14, Robinson has 1,035 yards on the ground so he's in a prime position to also leap over him for that record as well.