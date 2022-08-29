After two seasons in Jacksonville, Laviska Shenault Jr. is getting a fresh start with a new NFL franchise. The wide receiver is being traded from the Jaguars to the Carolina Panthers, CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones has confirmed. The terms of the deal have yet to be disclosed.

The Panthers had been looking for a player who could complement receivers DJ Moore, Robbie Anderson, Rashard Higgins, Terrace Marshall Jr., and running backs Christian McCaffrey, Chuba Hubbard and D'Onta Foreman. In Shenault, the Panthers are getting a 6-foot-1, 227-pound wideout who has yet to turn 24. A 2020 second-round pick (42nd overall), Shenault caught 212 passes for 1,219 yards and five touchdowns during his two seasons in Jacksonville. Last season he had 63 receptions for 619 yards, but did not have a touchdown. He put up solid numbers during his three years at Colorado, catching 149 passes for 1,943 yards and 10 touchdowns while averaging 13 yards per catch.

Carolina is hoping to change its fortunates after winning a total of 10 games during Matt Rhule's first two seasons as head coach. Rhule is hoping that former Browns first-round pick Baker Mayfield can bring stability to a quarterback position that has been anything but stable over the past several years.

The Panthers ended the 2022 preseason on a positive note, posting a 21-0 victory over the Buffalo Bills as Carolina went 2-1 during the exhibition season. Mayfield threw a pair of touchdowns in the win, while Carolina's defense held Buffalo scoreless while allowing just 12 first downs and 191 total yards.