Jaguars reportedly sign Myles Jack to four-year extension worth $57 million

Add Myles Jack to the list of talented linebackers getting their comeuppance in 2019.

The headliner in the group is obviously Bobby Wagner, an All-Pro that landed a new extension with the Seattle Seahawks this summer that set the market, and his deal came just four months after C.J. Mosley took the throne -- at the time -- with a four-year deal awarded by the New York Jets. And then came Jaylon Smith, whom the Dallas Cowboys granted a new deal in August, and who was also a member of the 2016 NFL Draft class. As a matter of fact, Smith was selected only two slots higher than Jack, and both had questions surrounding their ability to return to football after major injury.

Both have returned, both are dominant at the position, and Jack has now reportedly secured a new contract from the Jacksonville Jaguars for his services, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Jaguars are signing LB Myles Jack to a four-year, $57 million contract extension that includes $33 million guaraneed and ties him to Jacksonville for the next five years, per source. It makes Jack the NFL's third highest-paid ILB, behind Bobby Wagner and CJ Mosely. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 31, 2019

The former UCLA star has steadily improved since joining the Jaguars as a second-round pick, and his 2018 season was a career-best in several categories. He delivered 107 combined tackles with 75 of them being solo, along with 2.5 sacks, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and an interception. Even more impressive is how -- despite the aforementioned concerns about his health -- Jack hasn't missed a single game in his three-year NFL career.

Based on his current upswing, the 23-year-old will be a terror at linebacker for years to come, and the Jaguars want to make sure it's with them for the foreseeable future.