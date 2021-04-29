On Thursday evening, the Jacksonville Jaguars will land their quarterback of the future. Clemson passer Trevor Lawrence is a mortal lock to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, and the Jaguars will move forward with him under center for the foreseeable future.

The Jags have some solid weapons in place in D.J. Chark, Laviska Shenault, Marvin Jones Jr., and running back James Robinson, but it appears they may not be done adding to their stable of pass-catchers. To find some help for his new quarterback, Jaguars coach Urban Meyer reached into his past.

According to a report from NFL Network, the Jaguars recently worked out former first-round pick Tim Tebow ... as a tight end. Tebow, of course, was a Heisman Trophy- and National Championship-winning quarterback at the University of Florida, where he played from 2006-09 for ... Urban Meyer.

He was selected by the Denver Broncos with the No. 25 overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft. He went 8-6 in 14 starts with the Broncos, also leading them to a playoff win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. But he was not an effective passer, and the Broncos elected to move on from him after just two seasons.

He caught on as a backup with the New York Jets and was invited to training camp by the Patriots and Eagles, but he soon left the NFL altogether for a career as a broadcaster, and later, a baseball player, where he played outfield in the New York Mets organization. He announced his retirement from baseball back in February, and is now, at age 33, apparently considering an NFL comeback at a different position.