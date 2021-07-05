Trevor Lawrence may not officially have Urban Meyer's endorsement as the Jaguars' Week 1 quarterback for 2021, but Jacksonville has fully committed to the No. 1 pick for well beyond this season. As ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday, the team has signed the star rookie to a four-year, $36.8 million contract, with the standard fifth-year option for first-round picks. The deal includes just over $24 million guaranteed, per Schefter, ensuring Lawrence will be under contract ahead of training camp later this month, and making the Clemson product one of the NFL's top 20 highest-paid QBs entering his rookie year.

Lawrence, 21, has already passed his physical to finalize the deal, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, and will get his entire signing bonus within 15 days. His four-year contract also includes annual roster bonuses from 2022-2024, per Pelissero, all of which are guaranteed even in the event the QB is on the Active/Non-Football Injury list. At $9.2 million per year, he'll be the 20th-highest-paid QB in the NFL, just ahead of Joe Burrow ($9 million), Kyler Murray ($8.8 million) and Baker Mayfield ($8.1 million); and just behind veterans Taysom Hill ($10.5 million), Andy Dalton ($10 million) and Ryan Fitzpatrick ($10 million).

The Jaguars can retain Lawrence through at least the 2025 season on the deal, thanks to the fifth-year option. Absent a long-term extension before then, and assuming Jacksonville would want to keep Lawrence at that point in his career, the team could conceivably use the franchise tag to extend his Jaguars tenure into 2026 and beyond.

Lawrence is the second of this year's five first-round QBs to officially sign his rookie deal. Justin Fields, who went 11th overall to the Bears, inked a four-year, $18.9 million deal in June.