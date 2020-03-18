Jaguars trade former Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles to Bears for draft pick

The Jacksonville Jaguars are trading quarterback Nick Foles to the Chicago Bears in exchange for a fourth-round draft selection, No. 140 overall, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones has confirmed the trade. NFL Media's Mike Garafolo adds that Foles is re-structuring his contract as part of the deal.

Foles parlayed a Super Bowl run with the Philadelphia Eagles into a lucrative contract offer in Jacksonville last offseason. The deal was worth $88 million over four years. After suffering an injury in Week 1, he essentially lost his starting job to rookie Gardner Minshew. Foles was named the starter when he returned but eventually lost that right in three weeks. He now gets a chance to compete for a starting position again in Chicago. The AFC South franchise paid $30.5 million for four starts from Foles, according to NFL Media's Tom Pelissero. He won none of those games and now leaves behind an $18.75 million dead cap hit.

In four games, Foles completed 77 of 117 passes for 736 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. The former third-round pick out of Arizona recently turned 31 years old. His career has included stops in Philadelphia, St. Louis, Kansas City, Jacksonville and now the Windy City.

Foles has had the honor of being named MVP of Super Bowl LII and was selected to his lone Pro Bowl in 2013, a year in which he led the league in passer rating. He has tied NFL records for seven touchdown passes in a game and 25 consecutive completions. Over the course of his career, he has completed 1,051 of 1,698 attempts for 11,901 yards, 71 touchdowns and 35 interceptions.

The Bears had also been linked to Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton and Panthers quarterback Cam Newton as recently as this morning.

Jacksonville now has 12 picks in the 2020 NFL Draft, which is tentatively scheduled to take place Apr. 23-25. Chicago has just two second-round picks in the first four rounds.