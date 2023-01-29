A half-century ago, Vince Lombardi's Packers leaned on a powerful running game to win the franchise's second of five title during the decade. Using a similar philosophy to the one Lombardi used back then, Nick Sirianni's Eagles have had similar success on the ground while making their own championship run.

During Sunday's NFC Championship Game, the Eagles broke the Packers' longstanding record for most touchdown runs in a season (including the postseason). Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts also made history on Sunday by scoring his 15th rushing touchdown to set the new single-season record for a quarterback. Hurts broke the record previously held by Cam Newton, who ran for 14 touchdowns as a rookie back in 2011.

Philadelphia broke Green Bay's record of 37 touchdown runs on Boston Scott's 10-yard touchdown run at the end of the second quarter as the Eagles took a 21-7 halftime lead over the 49ers.

Hurts, who was the league MVP front-runner prior to getting hurt late in the season, ran for 13 touchdowns in 15 regular-season games. He stretched the Eagles' lead to 28-7 on a 1-yard scoring plunge late in the third quarter.

Like the '62 Packers, the Eagles' rely on several players to make their running game tick. Future Hall of Famer Jim Taylor anchored Green Bay's running game while scoring 20 touchdowns. Taylor and his teammates thrived while executing the famed "Packers Sweep" that showcased the talents of guards Jerry Kramer and Fuzzy Thurston.

The Eagles' rushing attack is spearheaded by Miles Sanders, who ran for two touchdowns in the first half against San Francisco. Sanders, however, finished second behind Hurts for the team lead with 11 touchdown runs during the regular season.

The Eagles are surely hoping that their running game can contribute to the franchise's second Super Bowl win two weeks from now in Arizona. If they win Super Bowl LVII, the Eagles will make more history by becoming the first team to win the Super Bowl after recording at least 70 sacks during the regular season.