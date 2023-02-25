The Los Angeles Rams appear ready to move on from Pro Bowl cornerback Jalen Ramsey after a successful three-and-a-half-year stint. Los Angeles has had trade talks regarding Ramsey this offseason, and it's very likely he's dealt in the coming weeks, per NFL Network.

Ramsey is due $17 million in the 2023 season, and trading him would save a significant amount of cap space for the Rams, as he has a cap number of $25.2 million for next season. The Rams would save $5.6 million in cap space if they trade Ramsey, who has three years and $74.6 million cap number remaining on a five-year, $100 million contract that started in 2021. Ramsey gets $7.5 million guaranteed if he's on the Rams roster on the fifth day of the 2023 league year, which is March 20.

With Ramsey not having a guaranteed salary for the 2024 season, the team that would acquire Ramsey would be on a significant hook for one year of his contract before making a crucial roster decision regarding him for the 2024 season.

Ramsey finished with a career-high 88 tackles for the Rams last season with four interceptions and a career-high 18 passes defensed and two forced fumbles. A three-time first-team All-Pro cornerback, Ramsey made the Pro Bowl for the sixth consecutive season.

Opposing quarterbacks targeting Ramsey completed 62.9% of their passes and had a 74.5 passer rating off Ramsey in 2022. Ramsey allowed seven touchdown passes, which was more than he allowed in his past two seasons combined. The 712 receiving yards allowed were the most in a season Ramsey has allowed since 749 with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2018.

Ramsey has allowed 20 pass touchdowns and had 19 interceptions in seven seasons, as opposing quarterbacks have a career passer rating of 58.2 targeting him. The 29-year-old Ramsey has been one of the best cover cornerbacks in the league since he entered the league, even though he had a down season in 2022.

Ramsey should be highly sought after in the coming weeks, especially with the Rams looking to rebuild a roster that just won a Super Bowl two seasons ago. The Rams have six draft picks in 2023, but no first-round pick.

Potential landing spots for Ramsey

Detroit Lions: Outside of the Jared Goff recruitment to Detroit, the Lions would be an ideal team to take on Ramsey's hefty salary. Lions general manager Brad Holmes had a prominent leadership role in the player personnel department with the Rams and was influential in getting Ramsey to the Rams in 2019. Detroit would be an attractive destination for Ramsey given the Lions' needs at cornerback and the cap space available to bring him onto the roster.

Cincinnati Bengals: The Bengals have changed the trajection of their free agent spending over the past year, actually using their cap space on free agents in building their roster while Joe Burrow is on his rookie deal. Cincinnati's franchise operates differently since Burrow arrived, and the Bengals have a significant need at cornerback. Ramsey may be the player who can give the Bengals the edge over the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC. It doesn't hurt that Ja'Marr Chase has a ton of respect for Ramsey, either.

Las Vegas Raiders: Ramsey did go on the record that Vegas would be an "ideal playing situation" in 2019, so there's a good starting point for the Raiders. Las Vegas has significant cap space and a dire need at cornerback, so the time would be right to bring in Ramsey. The Raiders may have moved on from Derek Carr, but there's enough top-end talent to not fully commit to a rebuild. The Raiders can take a chance on Ramsey to improve their 29th-ranked pass defense in 2022.