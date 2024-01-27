Jason Kelce came out of the Kansas City Chiefs' victory over the Buffalo Bills with more headlines than brother Travis Kelce -- and Travis had two touchdowns in the game.

Kelce went viral for taking his shirt off in Buffalo and jumping in and out of the suite to congregate with Buffalo Bills fans. Wife Kyle Kelce confirmed earlier in the week Jason was going to do it (as Jason said on the "New Heights" podcast), but there's a backstory to why Jason jumped out of the suite in the first place.

"He wanted to get the full Bills experience," Kylie said on "Good Morning America" on Friday. "The Bills are notorious or famous for their tailgating skills. He desperately wanted to go through a table. That was on his checklist for the day. The top priority for the day.

"He did not get a chance to do that. He was unsuccessful."

Kelce had the plan on what he wanted to do, but it all could have been avoided if he found that table to jump on.

"I'm not gonna lie, I gave (my wife) Kylie a heads up," Kelce said on his "New Heights" podcast Wednesday. "The moment we got into the suite, I said, 'I'm taking my shirt off and I'm jumping out of that suite.' And she said, 'Jason, don't you dare.' I was like, 'Hey, I'm just letting you know it's happening. I'm not asking for permission. I'm doing this.'"

Kylie confirmed Jason didn't ask for permission, either.

"Once he got into the suite he said to me 'I'm gonna take my shirt off and I'm gonna jump out," Kylie said. "I said "I don't think that was the best idea.' That was that continued energy from when he was hyping himself up to break the table."