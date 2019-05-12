Jay Gruden says there's an open QB competition between Haskins, Keenum and McCoy

Coming into the 2019 NFL Draft, there were all kinds of rumors that Washington was looking to move up the board to land a quarterback of the future -- and specifically that they were interested in doing so in order to land Ohio State's Dwayne Haskins.

They did indeed land Haskins, but without having to move up to do it. Washington stood pat at No. 15 and saw the board break its way, as the division rival New York Giants selected Duke's Daniel Jones at No. 6 overall and no other quarterbacks were selected between No. 7 and 14. Having landed their guy in the first round, one might think they'd be ready to declare him the starter, but that's not the case just yet.

Washington also has Case Keenum (acquired earlier this offseason via trade) and Colt McCoy on the roster, and coach Jay Gruden says they are all vying for the starting job.

"We have to have that," Gruden said, referring to an open competition, per Pro Football Talk. "I mean Case coming off of the most experience is great. Colt has the most experience with this terminology in this system, and Dwayne was the 15th pick in the draft. We'll see what happens."

The team is just a couple days into rookie minicamp so it's possible Haskins hasn't even had enough time to really make enough of an impression to solidify the starting spot, but Gruden seems intent on letting these guys battle it out -- at least for now.

"We're going to go at it," Gruden said. "Throw the ball out there let these guys compete really. I think he obviously displayed enough of a skillset to warrant the 15th pick in the draft and to give him an opportunity to see how far he can take this thing without a doubt. I've been impressed with the other quarterbacks that we have here. Case has done an excellent job from the little bit we've seen of him, and Colt's obviously rehabbing. Josh [Woodrum] has done a good job as well. It's a good group and competition will be there."

Given the benefits of having your starting quarterback on a rookie-scale salary and the benefits of getting starting experience, it is likely that Haskins will be the team's starter sooner rather than later. That may not be the case for Week 1, but given the talent level of the other players he is in competition with, it likely will not be long after that.