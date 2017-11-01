Jeremy Lane reportedly fails physical, which changes the Seahawks-Texans trade
The trade for Duane Brown looks a bit different now
On Monday night, the Seahawks sent cornerback Jeremy Lane, a 2018 fifth-round pick, and a 2019 second-round pick to the Texans in exchange for stud left tackle Duane Brown. Or so they thought.
A day later, the trade changed. On Tuesday, the Houston Chronicle's John McClain reported that Lane, who is battling multiple injuries, failed his physical with the Texans, which means he will not be a part of the trade anymore.
Don't worry 12s, the Seahawks will still get Brown. Here's what the trade looks like now:
So, the Seahawks will now get Brown and a fifth-round pick in 2018. And the Texans get a third-round pick in 2018 and a second-round pick in 2019. ESPN's Adam Schefter quickly confirmed McClain's report. Basically, the Seahawks were forced to give up a third-round pick instead of a fifth-round pick. To soften the blow, they're apparently getting a fifth rounder back.
It's not yet known what the Seahawks will do with Lane. CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora reported on Monday that Lane was "well out of favor in Seattle." So the Seahawks could cut him. The smarter move might be to keep him as depth in case one of their top cornerbacks goes down with an injury.
And that should wrap up a crazier than usual trade deadline in the NFL, which also included a move for Jimmy Garoppolo, a last-second deal for Kelvin Benjamin, and a Browns-Bengals trade gone horribly wrong.
-
Russell Wilson's costume: Pete Carroll
He even got the gum and shoes right
-
How Browns messed up trade for McCarron
Everyone say it together: That's so Browns
-
Janoris Jenkins suspended by Giants
Jenkins will miss Sunday's game against his former team, the Rams
-
David Johnson unlikely to return in 2017
One of the best running backs in football likely won't play again this year
-
Elliott to keep fighting suspension
The Cowboys running back is not done fighting his six-game suspension
-
Cop won't be punished for mocking Kaep
The University of Nevada, Reno police chief addressed the 'insensitive' costume that sparked...
Add a Comment