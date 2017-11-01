Jeremy Lane reportedly fails physical, which changes the Seahawks-Texans trade

On Monday night, the Seahawks sent cornerback Jeremy Lane, a 2018 fifth-round pick, and a 2019 second-round pick to the Texans in exchange for stud left tackle Duane Brown. Or so they thought.

A day later, the trade changed. On Tuesday, the Houston Chronicle's John McClain reported that Lane, who is battling multiple injuries, failed his physical with the Texans, which means he will not be a part of the trade anymore.

Don't worry 12s, the Seahawks will still get Brown. Here's what the trade looks like now:

With Jeremy Lane failing his physical with the Texans, they get a third-round pick n 2018, a second in 2019 and gave a 5th in 2018 and Brown — John McClain (@McClain_on_NFL) October 31, 2017

So, the Seahawks will now get Brown and a fifth-round pick in 2018. And the Texans get a third-round pick in 2018 and a second-round pick in 2019. ESPN's Adam Schefter quickly confirmed McClain's report. Basically, the Seahawks were forced to give up a third-round pick instead of a fifth-round pick. To soften the blow, they're apparently getting a fifth rounder back.

It's not yet known what the Seahawks will do with Lane. CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora reported on Monday that Lane was "well out of favor in Seattle." So the Seahawks could cut him. The smarter move might be to keep him as depth in case one of their top cornerbacks goes down with an injury.

Jeremy Lane's 2017 salary is guaranteed and Seattle could use CB depth, so not a given that they'll cut him. — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) October 31, 2017

And that should wrap up a crazier than usual trade deadline in the NFL, which also included a move for Jimmy Garoppolo, a last-second deal for Kelvin Benjamin, and a Browns-Bengals trade gone horribly wrong.