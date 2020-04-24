Jerry Jones drafted CeeDee Lamb to Cowboys from his $250 million yacht

The virtual 2020 NFL Draft was certainly a new experience for everyone due to the coronavirus pandemic. Head coaches and general managers all had to let cameras into their homes to show off their war rooms. But home is a relative term when it comes to Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

He actually made the Cowboys' first round pick from on board his $250 million yacht.

Jerry Jones’ draft room is on his $250 million super-yacht. Now that’s a super-flex. pic.twitter.com/ZJwgrUcehX — Don Van Natta Jr. (@DVNJr) April 24, 2020

Jones took this chance to show everyone just how deep his pockets are. There was no confirmation, but it's likely that Jones' yacht was docked when he made his first round selection of Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.

The 2020 class of wide receivers is a very deep one, but few expected Lamb to fall into Dallas' lap. After Henry Ruggs III went to the Las Vegas Raiders and Jerry Jeudy was selected by the Denver Broncos, Lamb was there for the taking and Jones couldn't resist selecting another weapon for quarterback Dak Prescott.

Jones being able to select an electrifying playmaker like Lamb while on board a $250 million vessel was easily the biggest flex of the night.