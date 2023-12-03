The New York Jets opened the practice window this week for quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who tore his Achilles on Sept. 11. Just 77 days later, he was back on the field practicing with his teammates.

It was reported the four-time NFL MVP was targeting the Christmas Eve matchup against the Washington Commanders in Week 16 as his potential return date, but a new report indicates that may not happen. According to NFL Media, it's appearing unlikely that Rodgers plays at all this season.

NFL Media reports that if the Jets are eliminated from making the playoffs, Rodgers is not expected to play. Rodgers may be activated to the 53-man roster this month, but that doesn't mean he will start. He reportedly could serve as the "inactive" emergency third quarterback on game days. If Rodgers is not activated by Dec. 20, he is demoted to season-ending injured reserve.

It makes sense, as a 40-year-old taking the field just three months after an Achilles tear to play for a team not in playoff contention could be viewed as a bit reckless. Rodgers didn't come to New York to be a one-and-done, so making sure he's fully healed for 2024 would be wise.

If the Jets do remain in playoff contention, the decision on whether to play Rodgers will reportedly come down to how well he can protect himself from the "unforeseen and unexpected." The star quarterback has made incredible strides in his recovery, but a return to the field still appears unlikely.