Aaron Rodgers is not ready to play football despite an unprecedently quick recovery from an Achilles tear. But the Jets have activated the quarterback from injured reserve anyway, coach Robert Saleh announced Wednesday.

Had Rodgers not been activated Wednesday, he would've been required to sit out the rest of the 2023 season. Now, he'll rejoin the active roster for the final three games. Rodgers admitted on "The Pat McAfee Show" Tuesday he's not yet medically cleared to play, but the move off IR will allow the QB to continue practicing with the rest of the team, Saleh explained.

"It's all part of his rehab," Saleh told reporters. "Just having him on the field is a plus for everybody -- for him and his teammates."

Additionally, though high-ranking Jets officials reportedly do not want Rodgers to risk additional injury ahead of the 2024 season, the activation means Rodgers will officially be available to the team in the final three games. With fill-in Zach Wilson still in concussion protocol after a Week 15 injury, it's possible Rodgers could serve as the club's emergency No. 3 QB for the remainder of the year. The Jets also have Trevor Siemian and Brett Rypien available at the position.

Rodgers, who took just four snaps in Week 1 before going down, added this week that he expects to play in 2024 and beyond, suggesting he's got several years of football left in the tank. Before the Jets were eliminated from playoff contention in Week 15, he had been eyeing a historic comeback from the Achilles tear, reportedly aiming to suit up on Christmas Eve's Week 16 matchup.