New York Jets running back Breece Hall suffered a torn ACL and a minor meniscus injury on Sunday against the Denver Broncos, ESPN reports. Hall went down with the injury in the first half of the Jets' 16-9 win over the Broncos and after limping off the field and being evaluated by the medical staff, he headed into the locker room.

Hall was out for the rest of the game and now will reportedly miss the rest of the season with the knee injury.

Head coach Robert Saleh expressed concern about the knee injury after the game, saying the issue was with the ACL.

"The initial diagnosis is not good," Saleh said Hall, via ESPN's Rich Cimini. "He's a heck of a football player. When you lose great football players, it's not good."

Before the injury, Hall had a 62-yard rushing touchdown, the only time the Jets got in the end zone during Sunday's away game.

The rookie was emerging as a star in the league after being taken by the Jets in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft with the No. 36 overall pick. He has 463 yards rushing, which is eighth in the league, and four touchdowns, which is tied for seventh. Hall had been a frontrunner for Offensive Rookie of the Year, an award no Jets player has ever won.

The Jets are currently 4-2 and in second place in the AFC East, shocking many football fans with their success this season. The team's rookies, including Hall, have been a major part of that success.