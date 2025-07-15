The New York Jets enjoyed a stellar haul back at the 2022 NFL Draft, bringing in multiple starters at key positions. While they've been able to enjoy receiving that top-end production at a discounted rookie rate, the bill is coming due. Now, they need to make some hard decisions and determine if some or all of those figures have warranted an extension to continue their tenures beyond their rookie contracts.

Already, New York has ensured that Garrett Wilson -- the No. 10 overall pick back in 2022 -- will be with the franchise for the foreseeable future, inking the wideout to a four-year, $130 million extension on Monday that includes $90 million guaranteed.

This deal comes off the heels of the Jets picking up Wilson's fifth-year option earlier this offseason, a move that the club also did to lock in fellow draft classmates, cornerback Sauce Garner and pass rusher Jermaine Johnson II. Both players are currently contractually tied to the organization through the 2026 season under the option, but will likely be looking for extensions of their own similar to Wilson. On top of that trio of first-round picks, the Jets also had some success on Day 2, specifically with the selection of running back Breece Hall at No. 36 overall in the second round.

Here's a look at New York's entire 2022 NFL Draft class.

Round (Overall pick) Player, Position Career starts 1 (4) Sauce Gardner, cornerback 48 1 (10) Garrett Wilson, wide receiver 46 1 (26) Jermaine Johnson II, outside linebacker 19 2 (36) Breece Hall, running back 34 3 (101) Jeremy Ruckert, tight end 15 4 (111) Max Mitchell, offensive tackle 14 4 (117) Micheal Clemons, defensive tackle 18

With Wilson now locked in, we're going to dive into the other members of this class and determine if they are next on the Jets' list to extend or if they'll decide to pass and let them hit the open market.

Clemons took on a larger role within New York's defense in 2024 after starting all 17 games. Naturally, that saw a career-high 4.5 sacks, but the defensive tackle out of Texas A&M has struggled. Over the last two seasons, he had a missed tackle rate of 12.9 in 2023 and then 10.5 in 2024, which is hardly ideal. Against the run, he ranked 187th out of 211 edge defenders, according to Pro Football Focus. He did fare much better against the pass, either, ranking 149th out of 211. Outside of a Year 4 breakout campaign where the stars align, Clemons likely isn't an extension candidate, especially along a defense that is already paying a hefty amount to various players.

Prediction: Will not be extended.

Mitchell was nearly a top-100 pick at the NFL Draft, coming off the board at No. 111 to the Jets atop the fourth round. While the tackle has started 14 games throughout his three seasons with the Jets, there's really no future for him as a starter with the organization. That's due to the franchise selecting offensive tackles in the first round in each of the past two NFL Drafts, first taking Olu Fashanu with the 11th pick in 2024 and then selecting Armand Membou at No. 7 overall this past spring. New York is looking at those two to be their book-end tackles for the foreseeable future, which doesn't exactly carve out a lane for Mitchell outside of being a depth swing tackle piece.

Prediction: Will not be extended.

Jeremy Ruckert NYJ • TE • #89 TAR 28 REC 18 REC YDs 105 REC TD 0 FL 0 View Profile

New York selected Ruckert with the 101st pick at the bottom of the third round, and the tight end hasn't exactly burst onto the scene like his fellow Day 2 pick in Breece Hall. Last year, Ruckert's 28 targets were the most of his career, and with the departure of Tyler Conklin to the Los Angeles Chargers in free agency, there was some optimism he could be the next man up. Those dreams were dashed just weeks later, however, after the Jets selected LSU tight end Mason Taylor with the 42nd overall pick in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Taylor is now earmarked to be the top tight end on New York's depth chart. Not only does that limit Ruckert's opportunities, but it also limits his ability to make a big enough of an impression to receive an extension of substance.

Prediction: Will not be extended.

Breece Hall NYJ • RB • #20 Att 209 Yds 876 TD 5 FL 2 View Profile

Hall was a dynamic player out of the Jets backfield almost from Day 1. In just seven games during his rookie season, he was on pace to rush for 1,100 yards and 10 touchdowns, while adding 529 yards on 46 catches. A torn ACL cut that rookie season short. However, he followed that up with a strong 2023 season where he rushed for 994 yards and caught 76 balls for 591 yards. Last season, Hall's touches decreased from 299 to 266. Even accounting for the one game he missed, the Jets did seem to try and roll in the likes of 2024 draftees Braelon Allen and, to a lesser degree, Isaiah Davis. That does cloud Hall's future with the organization beyond this season, and if Allen emerges throughout his sophomore season, it'd further put Hall's tenure in doubt.

Really, this could come down to price and opportunity. If Hall loses his starting job to Allen this season, he could look to go elsewhere in free agency, where he can command starting reps. If he balls out, that'd put the pressure on New York to pay him. Considering they have an in-house candidate in Allen, we'll lean towards Hall not being extended, but if he puts together an eye-popping season in 2025, that could sway New York before he hits the open market next offseason.

Prediction: Will not be extended.

Johnson may not get the level of fanfare that his fellow first-round teammates got upon arrival, but he's been a solid player for New York. After a limited showing as a rookie playing just 34% of the defensive snaps, Johnson put together a Pro Bowl season during his second year in the league in 2023. He ascended into a starting role for the Jets and compiled 7.5 sacks, while adding seven pass breakups and 25 total pressures. Last season, Johnson's campaign was cut short due to an Achilles tear, which now throws a wrench into any extension talks at the moment. The front office would likely want to see how Johnson responds from that injury before shelling out any more years beyond his fifth-year option in 2026.

On top of that, New York also drafted another pass rusher, Will McDonald IV, in the first round the following year in 2023. With Johnson sidelined, he emerged with a team-leading 10.5 sacks last season. It's possible the Jets may need to choose to sign either McDonald or Johnson. When factoring in how much money they are spending elsewhere, they could opt to pour their resources into McDonald, who would be under team control through 2027 if the team decides to pick up his fifth-year option next offseason.

Prediction: Will not be extended.

Gardner was New York's top pick at the 2022 NFL Draft, and he's largely lived up to that No. 4 overall billing. Out of the gate, Gardner was dominant, winning Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2022 after being named first-team All-Pro and to the Pro Bowl. That came after a rookie campaign where he broke up 20 balls, recorded two interceptions, and held opposing quarterbacks to a 62.7 passer rating when targeting him. Gardner followed that up with another first-team All-Pro season during his sophomore campaign in 2023, but did take somewhat of a step back last year. He allowed an 86.9 passer rating against over his 15 games played in 2024 and was not named as an All-Pro nor to the Pro Bowl. However, even with that blip on the radar last year, Gardner is considered to be one of the brightest young corners in the NFL, and it would be stunning if he weren't next up on the list for New York to extend. Similar to Wilson, his eventual extension will likely also put him among the highest-paid players at his position.

Prediction: Will be extended.