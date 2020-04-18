Jets having internal discussions about bringing in veteran corner Logan Ryan, per report

The New York Jets have had internal discussions about making a run at veteran free agent corner Logan Ryan, according to Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News. One of the discussion points about potentially making a bid for Ryan's services or not is whether the franchise should free up the money necessary to do so.

Ryan is reportedly looking for a contract that pays him $10 million annually, which is similar to the average annual value he signed with the three-year, $30 million deal he had with the Tennessee Titans that just expired. According to Spotrac, New York has just over $17 million in available cap space, but Mehta notes that space isn't exactly the issue. Really, it's "whether the brain trust is willing to provide the necessary cash."

Given how late in the free agent process the NFL is in, Ryan could be looking more towards a one-year, prove-it deal and hit the market again next offseason. With the NFL Draft on the horizon, it'd likely be wise for Ryan to wait until those festivities come and go before landing with a club. Depending on how the draft board falls for certain clubs, that could theoretically open up more doors for Ryan in free agency.

The 29-year-old is coming off his best statistical season in the NFL to date in 2019. Ryan notched career-highs in passes defended (18), forced fumbles (4), sacks (4.5) and tackles (113). He also turned in four interceptions through 16 starts in the regular season.

Ryan first entered the league as a third-round draft choice of the New England Patriots, a franchise he played four seasons with and won two Super Bowls. While he isn't considered to be a top-flight, shutdown corner, Ryan would be a valuable addition to almost ever secondary in the NFL due to his versatility.