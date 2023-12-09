After a weeks-long review, the NFL found the Cincinnati Bengals were in full compliance with the league's injury report policy in regards to quarterback Joe Burrow leading up to Cincinnati's Week 11 game against the Ravens, a league source tells CBS Sports.

Before Burrow suffered a season-ending wrist injury in the game, he appeared in a video and photo wearing what appeared to be a wrap around his right hand and wrist the day before the game. Burrow was not on Cincinnati's injury report that week. He would later say it was a compression sleeve used to help prevent swelling during flights, and that it had nothing to do with the acute wrist injury he suffered during the game.

The NFL reviewed medical records and studied practice footage from the week provided by the Bengals, who all along said and believed they were fully compliant with league rules. The NFL also interviewed relevant medical personnel and Burrow before determining the team was in compliance with the policy, according to a source.

The NFL regularly checks on injury report compliance in an effort to maintain the integrity of the game. The policy has been "a cornerstone of public confidence in the NFL for many decades," according to the league, and the "credibility of the NFL, teams, owners and team personnel requires full compliance with and uniform enforcement of the policy."

Violating the policy could result in a team fine, fines for those involved and/or the loss of future draft picks.

Burrow tore a ligament in his right wrist midway through the second quarter of Cincinnati's game against the Ravens. He appeared to injure his wrist on a quarterback hit by Jadeveon Clowney, and on the next play -- a touchdown pass to Joe Mixon -- he said he heard a pop as he floated the ball to the running back.

He attempted to grip and throw a ball on the sideline and was unable to. Jake Browning came into the game and has been the starter since.

Burrow had successful surgery on his wrist on Nov. 27 and is expected to fully recover well ahead of the 2024 season.

The 6-6 Bengals host the Colts at 1 p.m. ET Sunday on CBS.