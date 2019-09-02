Joe Haden signs new contract with Steelers, has chance to become second highest-paid corner in NFL history
Haden is signed with Pittsburgh through the 2021 season
Joe Haden signed a three-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers two summers ago after being waived by the Cleveland Browns, and now two years later, Haden has inked a new, three-year contract with the Steelers that will keep him in Pittsburgh through the 2021 season.
Haden, 30, has signed a three-year, $32 million contract that includes $16.8 million in roster and signing bonuses, according to Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. If Haden plays through his new contract, he will become the second highest-paid corner in NFL history, with his career earnings totaling $123.8 million. Former New York Jets/New England Patriots cornerback Darrelle Revis is the highest-earning cornerback in league history, with $124.2 million in career earnings.
"I am really happy with the Steelers," Haden told the team's official website shortly after signing his new deal. "I really like being here."
Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin also likes the fact the Haden will remain in Pittsburgh for the next three seasons. After finishing in the middle of the pack in pass defense the year prior to Haden's arrival, the Steelers have finished in the top-10 in pass defense each of the past two seasons.
"Joe is a special guy. He has special talents," Tomlin recently said of Haden, a two-time Pro Bowler and former first-round pick. "His approach to it day in and day out. He is a steadying influence for a young secondary. We ask him to do a lot of things beyond A, B, and C. He does it all with a smile. We are glad he is a Pittsburgh Steeler."
Haden joins several Steelers veterans who have also signed extensions this offseason. Offensive lineman Maurkice Pouncey and Ramon Foster signed two-year extensions back in March, while quarterback Ben Roethlisberger signed an extension just before the start of the NFL draft that will keep him in Pittsburgh through the 2021 season.
Pittsburgh general manager Kevin Colbert is surely hoping that his established veterans, along with the team's recent influx of young talent, can keep the Steelers' championship window with Big Ben under center open for at least three more years. Following last season's 9-6-1 record, Colbert re-shaped Pittsburgh's roster by adding much-needed depth to the receiver and inside linebacker positions. The team also acquired veteran cornerback Steven Nelson, a former Kansas City Chiefs starter who will now start in Pittsburgh alongside Haden.
Despite losing Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell this offseason, the standard within the Steelers' locker room continues to be pursuing a championship. Pittsburgh's first step towards achieving that goal will take place next Sunday night, when the Steelers head to New England to take on the defending world champions.
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Raiders place Nathan Peterman on IR
Raiders claim another quarterback after placing Peterman on IR
-
Vikings' updated 53-man roster
The Vikings made some difficult decisions to get here
-
Week 1 NFL odds, sims: Eagles cover
SportsLine's computer model simulated every Week 1 NFL game 10,000 times with surprising results.
-
Amari Cooper returns to Cowboys practice
The team can at least smile knowing they'll likely have their Pro Bowl wideout back for Week...
-
Redskins' 53-man roster finalized
The Redskins made some difficult decisions to get here
-
Demaryius Thomas returns to Patriots
Thomas chose to return to the Patriots, even having a guaranteed salary in the process