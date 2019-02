Canada was supposed to be an image rehabilitation opportunity for Johnny Manziel, but things appear to have gone poorly for the former Heisman Trophy winner and first-round pick, as the Montreal Alouettes announced on Wednesday they were releasing Manziel after the quarterback apparently violated his contract.

Alouettes GM Kavis Reed said the team is "disappointed" and referenced "a great deal of support" from the Alouettes, but couldn't come to an agreement on a very vague situation.

"We are disappointed by this turn of events. Johnny was provided a great deal of support by our organization, in collaboration with the CFL, but he has been unable to abide by the terms of his agreement," Reed said in a statement. "We worked with the league and presented alternatives to Johnny, who was unwilling to proceed."

Additionally, per the Alouettes, the CFL "has informed all of its clubs that it will not register a contract" -- meaning the league office will not allow anyone to sign Manziel to a contract.

"We are confident going into the 2019 training camp with a roster of quarterbacks that had played in our system last year and are committed to our team," added Reed.