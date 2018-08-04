Johnny Manziel has disastrous CFL debut, including a nightmarish first half

Maybe it was the Canadian air. Maybe it was the Canadian rules. Whatever it was, Johnny Manziel's CFL career got off to a disastrous start on Friday.

In the first regular season action of his Canadian career, Manziel threw four interceptions as his Montreal Alouettes were routed 50-11 by the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. Manziel threw an interception on his first pass of the game, and things only got uglier from there.

All four of Manziel's interceptions came in the first half as Hamilton quickly jumped out to a 38-3 lead. Things got so bad for Johnny Football that Alouettes coach Mike Sherman ended up pulling him from the game after just three quarters.

Three of Manziel's four interceptions came on passes that he had no business throwing. On his first pick, he seemed to throw it directly to Hamilton defender Larry Dean.

Of course, Manziel might have just had the jitters there; after all, that interception came on the first regular season pass of his CFL career. However, that doesn't explain his other interceptions. On one pick, Manziel under threw his receiver by a good 10 yards. Two of the picks came on offensive drives where the Alouettes were threatening to score.

You can see all four of Manziel's interceptions below.

Johnny Manziel's CFL debut is off to a rough start with 4 interceptions in the first half. pic.twitter.com/FK24Xsedkn — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 4, 2018

Manziel finished the game 11 of 20 for 104 yards and no touchdowns.

Although we saw some shades of vintage Manziel, for the most part Johnny Football looked like a quarterback who probably shouldn't have been thrown into the starting lineup just yet. It's almost like Sherman didn't completely think through his quarterback decision before naming Manziel the starter earlier this week.

For one, Manziel had only been on the Alouettes' roster for 10 days before making Friday's start. Also, Manziel had to go up against the only team in the CFL (Hamilton) that really had any familiarity with his playing style. The former Heisman Trophy winner had spent the first two months of his CFL career with the Tiger-Cats before being traded to Montreal on July 23.

Starting a quarterback who's unfamiliar with your playbook against a team that practiced against him for two straight months is basically a recipe for disaster, and disaster is exactly what happened.

In an odd coincidence, Manziel's CFL debut was shockingly similar to his NFL debut. In his first game as a starting quarterback for the Browns, Manziel finished 10 of 18 for 80 yards and two interceptions in a game that Cleveland lost 30-0 to the Bengals.