Johnny Manziel comeback tour headed for Montreal: QB set to make first CFL start

It looks like Johnny Manziel's decision to take his football talent to Canada is finally about to pay off.

After spending the first two months of his CFL career on the bench, Manziel will be making his first start of the season on Friday. Montreal Alouettes coach Mike Sherman made the announcement during a press conference on Tuesday. In a twist, the start will come against the same team that traded away Manziel less than two weeks ago.

Manziel's CFL career started back in May when he signed a two-year deal with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. Although Johnny Football saw action in two preseason games with the Tiger-Cats, he didn't take a single snap as he sat behind starter Jeremiah Masoli during Hamilton's first five games of the regular season.

With Manziel sitting on the bench, the Tiger-Cats decided he was expendable, and on July 23, the team traded him away to Montreal in a blockbuster deal -- by CFL standards -- that saw Hamilton acquire two players and two future first-round picks (2020, 2021).

The trade to Montreal made sense and that's mostly because the deal reunited Manziel with Sherman, his old college coach at Texas A&M. During an interview on Monday, Sherman made it pretty clear that, unlike the Tiger-Cats, he wasn't going to keep Manziel on the bench forever.

"We didn't trade for Johnny to have him sit on the bench, so obviously, Johnny's come over here to get reps and become the best player he can become," Sherman said, via USA Today.

The Alouettes will be hoping that Manziel can provide them a much-needed spark. At 1-5, the team is currently tied for the worst record in the CFL.

Although this will be Manziel's first regular season start, he doesn't have some CFL experience under his belt. During two brief preseason appearances with Hamilton, Manziel wasn't bad, as he completed 21 of 31 passes for 168 yards and a touchdown, while rushing six times for 19 yards.

The game between the Alouettes and the Tiger-Cats will kickoff at 7:30 p.m. ET on Aug. 3 from Montreal. Fans in Montreal are clearly eager to see Manziel and they let the team know that during the Alouettes' last home game. During a 44-23 loss to Edmonton on July 26, fans were chanting for Manziel, which seemed to irritate Montreal starter Vernon Adams.

"I do not care what the situation is," Adams said. "It was a lack of respect and it affected me. I tried anyways to make plays on the field. But that's fine. In the future, I'll treat the fans as they treated me. That's all."

For Manziel, Friday's game against the Tiger-Cats will continue a comeback season that started less then four months ago. Back in April, Manziel played in two games as a member of the Spring League. In those two games, Manziel finished 19 of 31 for 271 yards and a touchdown while also throwing one interception and rushing for two other touchdowns.

Before that, Manziel hadn't started in a football game since since Week 16 of the 2015 season when he threw for 136 yards and rushed for 108 during a 17-13 Chiefs' win over the Browns. In a twist of fate, Manziel has more wins (2) than any other Browns quarterback over the past three seasons.