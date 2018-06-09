Johnny Manziel shines in Canada, throws laser for first CFL touchdown pass

After spending just three weeks in Canada, it looks like Johnny Manziel is already starting to figure out this whole CFL thing works.

After throwing for 80 yards in his CFL debut last week, Manziel topped himself on Saturday with another impressive performance. Playing in a road game for the first time, Johnny Football finished 12 of 20 for 88 yards as his Hamilton Tiger-Cats topped the Montreal Alouettes, 30-15.

By the time Manziel entered the game in the second quarter, the Tiger-Cats were already trailing, 14-0, but that proved to be nothing for Johnny Football, who helped Hamilton jump to a 23-14 lead before he was pulled in the fourth quarter.

The Tiger-Cats win included Manziel's first-ever CFL touchdown pass, which came in the second quarter when he hit teammate Alex Green for a three-yard score. Green is a former NFL draft pick, who played in 29 career games with the Packers and Jets after being selected by Green Bay in the fourth round of the 2011 draft.

Although Manziel wasn't perfect against Montreal, he did show off some of the talent that made him famous in college. Manziel completed several impressive passes against the Alouettes, including two throws that came while he was rolling left.

The play above and the play below were both vintage Johnny Football.

Manziel also did some damage with his legs, rushing four times for 19 yards in the game.

With Hamilton's preseason now over, Manziel will headed to the bench. However, what we don't know, is how long coach June Jones will keep him there. Although Jones has made it clear that Jeremiah Masoli is going to be the Tiger-Cats' starting quarterback for the team's opener on June 16, it's possible that Manziel could eventually earn the starting job at some point over the team's 18-game regular season, which runs through November 3.

Jones' biggest issue with Manziel right now is that the quarterback just isn't caught up to speed with how the game is played in Canada, something Jones alluded to after Manziel made his CFL debut on June 1.

"He's just not ... he did some good things," Jones said. "He's got a game presence about him, as you guys know. He looked at the things, knew where he should have thrown the ball when he had a chance to, but it just comes from not being here quite as long as the rest of the guys."

Of course, just because Manziel isn't starting doesn't mean Jones isn't optimistic about the quarterback's future. Back in December, Jones said Manziel had the talent to be the <em>best CFL player ever</em>.

"I think he'd be the best player to ever play up here," Jones said. "He can throw it and he can run it like nobody ever has been able to do. I think he's a phenomenal player. I think it was kind of unfortunate what happened to him in the NFL, some of that was by his own means, too. We'll see. I think he'll either be with us or he won't."

It was that line of thinking from Jones that led the Tiger-Cats to sign Johnny Football to a two-year deal in May. Whether he starts or not in the CFL, Manziel has to be pretty happy with how things are going so far during his comeback season, or as he likes to call it, his #ComebackSZN.

The comeback officially started in April, when Manziel played in two games as a member of the Spring League. In those two games, Manziel finished 19 of 31 for 271 yards and a touchdown while also throwing one interception and rushing for two other touchdowns.