Josh Gordon made a huge impact in his Fan Controlled Football debut, catching the game-winning touchdown pass on the final play of the game for the Zappers in a thrilling 32-26 victory over the Beasts Saturday night. Gordon caught the game-winning touchdown pass on a Hail Mary attempt with no time left on the clock, snagging a tipped pass from a defender to give the Zappers the victory.

Gordon was credited with four catches for 70 yards and two touchdown catches in his FCF debut, his first professional football game since suiting up for the Seattle Seahawks in December of 2019. Seattle released Gordon last week so he could sign with the Zappers.

Gordon was suspended in December of 2019 for violating the league's substance abuse and performance-enhancing drug policies. This was Gordon's fifth violation of the league's drug policy. Gordon has missed over 50 games for violations in his career, having just 1,801 yards since the start of the 2014 season.

Why did Gordon join the FCF? The former Pro Bowl wide receiver admitted Zappers quarterback -- and former Cleveland Browns teammate -- Johnny Manziel asked him if he wanted to play football. Manziel missed Saturday's game due to dental surgery.

"I want to come out here and make some plays. Most importantly, have some fun," Gordon said after the win, via Bob Menery. "I want to be a part of something bigger than myself, bigger than football. Passing the game down to guys younger than me. Guys that have questions about how the game is played at the next level. If I can share some wisdom, that's what I'm here to do."

The FCF is a four-team league that plays its games at Infinite Energy Arena in Duluth, Georgia -- a 7-on-7 league where fans call the plays and make the rosters. Teams in the league play a six-week schedule. The games last about an hour, and the field is 50-by-35 yards with 10-yard end zones.