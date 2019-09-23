Julian Edelman's X-rays reportedly come back negative, not yet ruled out for Patriots in Week 4

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman injured his chest in the closing minute of the first half of New England's 30-14 win over the New York Jets in Week 3. The Super Bowl LIII MVP suffered the injury as he began running up the field on a 3-yard catch. Edelman was taken down by Jets corner Brian Poole and then lineman Henry Anderson fell on top of him. Edelman was noticeably in pain and then retreated to the locker room with about 30 seconds to play in the half. He was later ruled out for the rest of the game with what the team called a chest injury.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Edelman suffered a rib injury and X-rays have now come back negative. A source also told Rapoport that "he'll be good," which indicates that the injury isn't considered serious and that it's possible he could play in Week 4 against the Buffalo Bills.

Prior to going down with the injury, Edelman was able to catch seven of his 10 targets for 62 yards and a 3-yard touchdown grab from Tom Brady in the second quarter.

If Edelman does miss New England's Week 4 matchup, Phillip Dorsett, Josh Gordon, and rookie Jakobi Meyers will see an uptick in action along with running backs Rex Burkhead and James White.