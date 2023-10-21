The Philadelphia Eagles have added a seven-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro to their offense. The team signed Julio Jones on Tuesday to a one-year deal, adding yet another weapon to an already loaded offense.

The veteran will be active Sunday night as he's been elevated from the practice squad and will suit up against the Miami Dolphins, as confirmed by CBS Sports Lead NFL Insider Jonathan Jones.

The addition of the 34-year-old Jones comes after the Eagles placed wideout Quez Watkins on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. Philadelphia worked out Marquez Callaway and Dezmon Patmon on Monday before deciding to sign Jones, who will look to win his elusive ring with the defending NFC champions.

A slam-dunk future Hall of Fame receiver, Jones was arguably the league's best wideout during the 2010s. He led the NFL in receiving yards twice and in receptions with 136 in 2015. His play during that time helped the Falcons earn four playoff berths that included a trip to the Super Bowl at the end of the 2016 season.

After a decade in Atlanta, Jones spent the 2021 season with the Titans and the 2022 season in Tampa. Injuries at both stops limited Jones' production and availability; he caught a total of 55 passes and three touchdowns while playing in just 15 games over that span.

In Philadelphia, Jones will again play alongside AJ Brown, the Eagles' No. 1 wideout who shared a huddle with Jones in Nashville during the 2021 season. Jones will also get the chance to play with fellow Alabama alum Jalen Hurts, who has thrown as many touchdown passes (7) as interceptions this season.

After losing their first game of the season last Sunday night to the Jets, the Eagles will look to get back on track this week against the 5-1 Dolphins in what could be a possible Super Bowl preview.