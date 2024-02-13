If Justin Jefferson remains in Minnesota, it appears that Kirk Cousins might be as well. The Minnesota Vikings star receiver reportedly wants to know the team's plans at quarterback before he commits to a long-term deal, according to NFL Media.

Jefferson has been an advocate for the team keeping Cousins, who is set to become a free agent after playing the 2023 season under a one-year, $35 million deal. Cousins was playing some of the best ball of his career this past season before suffering a season-ending injury in Week 8.

Kirk Cousins MIN • QB • #8 CMP% 69.5 YDs 2331 TD 18 INT 5 YD/Att 7.5 View Profile

Fortunately for Jefferson, it appears that Cousins may very well return to Minnesota. While he didn't say he would take a hometown discount, Cousins said last month that he isn't worried about money at this stage of his career. Structure, he said, is more important, which is one of the reasons why he wants to stay in Minnesota.

More so, Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah has also publicly expressed his desire to retain Cousins. At this point, it appears that it comes down to money and whether or not ownership wants to further invest in Cousins, who will be 36 before the start of next season.

Jefferson may also play a factor in what the team does regarding Cousins. As one of the league's best receivers, Jefferson certainly has leverage. He made it clear late last season where he stands regarding the team's quarterback situation.

"I definitely will always give that extra word for Kirko," Jefferson said at the time, per the St. Paul Pioneer Press. "(And) I feel like I really don't have to voice my opinion that much. Just look at his play before he went down. ... His leadership. His knowledge of the game. His awareness. There's definitely something missing not having that main piece out there on the table."

While Cousins' contract situation is up in the air, Jefferson won't have that issue with the Vikings. The team will most likely pay him whatever he wants (within reason) in order to keep him in Minnesota for the long haul.