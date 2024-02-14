Celebration turned to tragedy in Kansas City on Wednesday, as shots rang out during the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl LVIII victory parade. In an afternoon press conference, Kansas City Police Police Chief Stacey Graves announced one person had died and 22 were injured in the shooting.

The shooting happened towards the end of festivities, and the thousands of people in the area were directed to safe locations. Police later announced that authorities had taken three individuals into custody.

The Chiefs released a statement addressing the tragedy at the parade, and announcing that all of their members were safe:

"We are truly saddened by the senseless act of violence that occurred outside of Union Station at the conclusion of today's parade and rally. Our hearts go out to the victims, their families, and all of Kansas City. We are in close communication with the Mayor's office as well as the Kansas City Police Department. At this time, we have confirmed that all of our players, coaches, staff and their families are safe and accounted for. We thank the local law enforcement officers and first responders who were on-scene to assist."

Albert Breer of the MMQB reported that Chiefs players were "unbelievable" in calming panicked kids down during the scary event. Offensive lineman Trey Smith even sat with a child and gave him his WWE title belt as he calmed down.

Below, you will find player reaction and more to the unfortunate turn of events in Kansas City on Valentine's Day.