Celebration turned to tragedy in Kansas City on Wednesday, as shots rang out during the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl LVIII victory parade. In an afternoon press conference, Kansas City Police Police Chief Stacey Graves announced one person had died and 22 were injured in the shooting.
The shooting happened towards the end of festivities, and the thousands of people in the area were directed to safe locations. Police later announced that authorities had taken three individuals into custody.
The Chiefs released a statement addressing the tragedy at the parade, and announcing that all of their members were safe:
"We are truly saddened by the senseless act of violence that occurred outside of Union Station at the conclusion of today's parade and rally.
Our hearts go out to the victims, their families, and all of Kansas City.
We are in close communication with the Mayor's office as well as the Kansas City Police Department.
At this time, we have confirmed that all of our players, coaches, staff and their families are safe and accounted for.
We thank the local law enforcement officers and first responders who were on-scene to assist."
Albert Breer of the MMQB reported that Chiefs players were "unbelievable" in calming panicked kids down during the scary event. Offensive lineman Trey Smith even sat with a child and gave him his WWE title belt as he calmed down.
Below, you will find player reaction and more to the unfortunate turn of events in Kansas City on Valentine's Day.
February 14, 2024
Praying for Kansas City… 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽— Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) February 14, 2024
Gabe Wallace, a sophomore at Shawnee Mission East, heard the gunshots and hopped a barricade, scraping head on the concrete. He lost track of his friends.— Sam McDowell (@SamMcDowell11) February 14, 2024
On what he was thinking? “My friends are dead.”
Said Andy Reid hugged him. “He trying to comfort me.” pic.twitter.com/arcWCm7ytu
Get the hate out y’all hearts!! Praying for the Kingdom 🙏🏽— Trent McDuffie (@trent_mcduffie) February 14, 2024
Praying for everyone in Kansas City at the parade— Justin Reid (@JustinqReid) February 14, 2024
Please join me in prayer for all the victims in this heinous act.— Drue Tranquill (@DTranquill) February 14, 2024
Pray that doctors & first responders would have steady hands & that all would experience full healing.
Prayers for everyone in Kansas City 🙏🏽 why turn something so positive into this.— The Chosen Juan👑🙇🏽♂️ (@Juan_Thornhill) February 14, 2024
My thoughts and prayers🙏🏾 are with everyone affected by today's incidents—a huge thank you to the first responders who ran towards the sound of danger. You're the ones who should be celebrated today.— Trey Smith (@treysmith) February 14, 2024
Praying for everyone today in Kansas City 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾— Donovan Smith (@DSmith_76) February 14, 2024