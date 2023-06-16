The Commanders have two notable names in their running backfield, with Brian Robinson Jr. and Antonio Gibson primed for significant roles in 2023. But they also have interest in free agent Kareem Hunt, according to CBS Sports' Josina Anderson.

More than a week after the close of mandatory minicamp, Washington has "quietly been making some preliminary inquiries" on Hunt, Anderson reported Friday, exploring a potential opportunity for the former Pro Bowler in D.C. A deal does not appear imminent.

Hunt, who turns 28 in August, has otherwise had a relatively quiet free-agent market. The NFL rushing champion as a third-round rookie with the Chiefs in 2017, he spent the last four seasons alongside Nick Chubb with the Browns. He played all 17 games in 2022, totaling close to 700 scrimmage yards, but he also averaged a career-low 3.8 yards per carry, with Cleveland reportedly fearing that Hunt's speed was "slipping" before declining to re-sign him this offseason.

In Washington, he'd likely compete for rotational snaps if signed. Robinson is the team's expected "bell cow" after a physical rookie season, per The Athletic, while former starter Antonio Gibson is set for an expanded role under new coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

"Eric wants to make sure (Gibson) gets as many opportunities right now to show us what he's capable of," coach Ron Rivera said, "because I think that'll be a big part of the game-planning."

The Commanders also spent a sixth-round pick on Kentucky RB Chris Rodriguez Jr. this April.